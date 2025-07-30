Pine Island Park set to reopen with major upgrades after storm damage

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — Hernando County Parks & Recreation announced Tuesday it’s reopening Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park on Aug 1 following extensive renovations that enhance its resilience and accessibility.
To manage anticipated high demand, Pine Island Park will close once at capacity, encouraging guests to arrive early, carpool, and use Mermaid Route 9.
After a year-long closure due to storm damage, Parks and Recreation has made extensive repairs and upgrades to Pine Island Park to restore access and enhance its resilience against future storms.
Some of those features include:
- ADA-accessible, air-conditioned portable restrooms placed on a concrete pad and designed to be removed during tropical weather events
- Concrete cornhole boards for added recreation and durability
- A new food truck pad
- Transit Bus - Route 9: The Mermaid Route is an opportunity to be picked up/dropped off at the Pine Island Park in addition to scheduled Route 9 stops along Shoal Line Boulevard
- Clear, unobstructed views of the coastline
- Replenished sand and rebuilt sidewalks for better beach access and safety
- Metal roofs installed on pavilions for improved storm resistance
- New playground to be delivered and installed in September
The park is open daily from 8:30 AM to sunset with no parking fee.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.