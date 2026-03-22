Reckless driver crashes twice before arrest in DUI, hit-and-run case: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A driver crashed into a car, a bus stop, and a ditch before being arrested for DUI and hit-and-run.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Captain Dolan saw a black Ford F150 driving recklessly and passing in a no-passing zone before losing control and striking a vehicle in a private driveway.

The truck fled, crashing into a bus stop handrail and a ditch. Dolan took the driver, identified as Dennis Donald Johnson, into custody without incident.

Troopers said Johnson showed signs of impairment and had white residue around his mouth. Investigators found two cans of electronics duster in the truck, one empty with saliva near the opening, and a receipt showing they had been purchased moments before the crash.

Johnson faces charges of hit-and-run and driving under the influence.