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Shed and brush fire contained in Crystal River: CCFR

W Tennesse Ln Structure Heat Damage.jpeg
Citrus County Fire Rescue
W Tennesse Ln Structure Heat Damage.jpeg
Posted

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Firefighters in Citrus County quickly contained a shed and brush fire Monday afternoon in Crystal River, preventing damage to nearby homes.

Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) said crews were called to West Tennessee Lane a little after 4:15 p.m. Arriving firefighters found two sheds burning with flames spreading into a surrounding brush. The fire threatened nearby structures, prompting crews to deploy hose lines and to begin an immediate attack.

One shed was a total loss, but crews forced entry into a second shed and limited further damage. Only minor exterior heat damage was reported to one home, with no fire found inside any homes.

Officials said the fire was unintentional and it was caused by discarded smoking materials that ignited nearby combustibles.

There were no injuries reported.

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