Woman dead after police standoff during shooting incident in Homosassa: CCSO

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said one person is dead after a shooting and police standoff in Homosassa.

CCSO said police responded to a domestic disturbance in a residence on South Palmer Avenue around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies said they immediately heard gunshots coming from inside a residence and located a juvenile boy who had escaped from inside the home when the initial shots were fired.

The report said preliminary details indicated 37-year-old Michael Lee McClellan was armed inside the residence and had possibly shot and injured a woman, who was believed to still be held hostage inside.

CCSO said SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams were deployed to the scene, and after several hours of negotiations, McClellan surrendered and was taken into custody around 1 p.m.

Deputies said they found the deceased woman inside, believed to be the victim referenced in earlier reports.

McClellan was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation. Further charges, including charges against McClellan, will be released as they become available.