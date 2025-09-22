Son arrested after 79-year-old mother living in his care was found malnourished, living in filth

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office said a Spring Hill man was arrested for neglect after his mother was living in filth, found malnourished, with multiple infections.

HCSO said it has arrested Jason Russell, 47, for neglect of an elderly person causing great bodily harm and resisting an officer without violence.

On Sept. 18, Russell called 9-1-1 after his mother, 79, became unresponsive in the Spring Hill home they share on Boyce Street, HCSO said.

When fire rescue crews arrived, Russell had his mother sitting in a wheelchair in the driveway of the home. He refused to let medical personnel into the home to check what medication she was taking, HCSO said.

The woman was taken to the hospital. HCSO said doctors found she was malnourished, septic from multiple sources of infection, had pneumonia in her right lung, a urinary tract infection, and areas of her skin were rotting from infection.

Deputies arrived at the home and declared it a crime scene. HCSO said once deputies went into the home, they found two heavily soiled couches covered in ants and flies. They also found soiled women's clothing and a bedside commode.

HCSO stated Russell said he would dip his mother in the pool or wipe her with a cloth to bathe her.

He was transported to the Hernando County jail and is being held without bond, due to this offense being domestic in nature and also being out on bond for the previous offense of DUI.