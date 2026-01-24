Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Space heater believed to cause Spring Hill fire that destroyed home: HCFR

Hernando County Fire Rescue
A space heater was believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a Spring Hill home on Saturday, officials said.<br/>
SPRING HILL, Fla. — A space heater was believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a Spring Hill home on Saturday, officials said.

Just after 6:30 a.m., Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to the house fire in the 4000 block of Keyes Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire involvement throughout more than half the home.

After HCFR quickly determined that everyone in the home had escaped, firefighters began attacking the blaze. The fire was brought under control in around 30 minutes, officials said.

Two people in the home were evaluated for smoke exposure but refused transport to the hospital.

The occupants said they were alerted to the fire after they smelled smoke.

The American Red Cross will be assisting as the home was a total loss.

A preliminary investigation showed that a space heater was the probable cause of the fire, HCFR officials said.

HCFR officials stressed that working smoke detectors in the home was paramount, especially near bedrooms. In addition, residents should practice fire safe use of space heaters during cold weather seasons.

