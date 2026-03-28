Spring Hill woman dies after three-vehicle crash at intersection: FHP

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 75-year-old Spring Hill woman died after her car collided with two other vehicles at an intersection Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a Kia Forte north on Horizon Drive when she entered the path of an eastbound Mercedes SUV driven by a 64-year-old Spring Hill man. The SUV struck the Kia, then rotated to a stop in the eastbound lanes of Spring Hill Drive.

The Kia then spun into the path of a westbound Toyota RAV4 driven by a 30-year-old Spring Hill woman, which struck the vehicle.

The Kia driver was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The other two drivers suffered minor injuries.