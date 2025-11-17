Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Sumter and Citrus deputies capture escaped inmate after bike theft, pond chase

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies from Sumter and Citrus counties worked together Sunday night to capture an escaped inmate who fled from a jail kitchen work detail.
Sumter and Citrus deputies capture escaped inmate after bike theft and pond chase
sumter prisoner escape capture.mp4.00_01_29_20.Still001.jpg
Posted

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies from Sumter and Citrus counties worked together Sunday night to capture an escaped inmate who authorities said fled from a jail kitchen work detail, stole an e-bike and a vehicle, and tried to hide in a pond.

WATCH: Sumter and Citrus deputies capture escaped inmate after bike theft and pond chase

Sumter and Citrus deputies capture escaped inmate after bike theft and pond chase

Deputies said Joseph Brown, 39, removed the top of his green and white striped inmate uniform about 50 yards east of the jail kitchens before escaping.

A search involving K-9 units, deputies, drones, and helicopters from both counties began quickly, with Brown later spotted on a doorbell camera taking a white e-bike from a home on North Jasper Street.

Deputies determined Brown also stole a vehicle and was in the area of County Road 675. He ran into a pond in an attempt to hide but was found and exited without problems.

Officials said new security measures are being implemented to prevent similar escapes in the future.

Florida beekeeper loses livelihood after neighbor has 20 beehives removed from his property

An 84-year-old Citrus County beekeeper is fighting to recover 20 active beehives that were taken from his property months ago, leaving him without his main source of income and removing up to 2 million bees from the local ecosystem.

Florida beekeeper loses livelihood after neighbor has 20 beehives removed from his property

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.