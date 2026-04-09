Florida man shoots, kills neighbor over loud music dispute in Spring Hill: HCSO

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies have arrested a man in the killing of 52-year-old Francis Biegaj in Spring Hill after a dispute turned violent on Tuesday afternoon.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received a 911 call from a family member at about 4:30 p.m. reporting a man was bleeding from his arm.

Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Authorities transported Biegaj for medical treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries.

A witness told deputies they heard gunshots and saw the suspect walking away from the Biegaj’s home toward a nearby home, while holding what looked like a pistol, according to HCSO.

Deputies were led to a residence at Gillian Circle, where they identified the suspect as 51-year-old Tony Deuser.

Members of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Crisis Response Team (CRT) responded to the scene before Deuser exited the home to be arrested by deputies.

HCSO reported Deuser told deputies he became upset with Biegaj over loud music. Deputies reported Deuser said Biegaj refused to lower the volume, telling Deuser to leave the property, which is when Deuser shot at Biegaj twice.

Deuser was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center. He is being held without bond on a second-degree murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing.