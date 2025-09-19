Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect sought in Hernando County fatal hit-and-run crash: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said they are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal hit and run in Hernando County on Thursday night.

FHP said on Sept. 18, around 9:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling westbound in the 15000 block of Wiscon Road, west of Muellers Road, when it collided with a pedestrian walking along the edge of the road.

The pedestrian was a 54-year-old Brooksville woman who died from the injuries suffered at the scene of the crash. FHP said the driver fled the scene.

Officials said the vehicle was either a Ford pickup or an SUV. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call FHP or Crimestoppers.

