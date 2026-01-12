Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Teen killed, another critically injured after hole collapses at Inverness park: CCSO

A 14-year-old child is dead, and another remains in critical condition after a hand-dug hole collapsed Sunday afternoon in a park near Twin Lake Drive and East Live Oak Lane in Inverness.
Teen killed, another critically injured after hole collapses at Inverness park: CCSO
Covering_Citrus.png
Posted
and last updated

INVERNESS, Fla. — A 14-year-old child is dead, and another remains in critical condition after a hand-dug hole collapsed Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in a park near Twin Lake Drive and East Live Oak Lane in Inverness, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said.

WATCH: Teen killed, another critically injured after hole collapses at Inverness park: CCSO

Teen killed, another critically injured after hole collapses at Inverness park: CCSO

Deputies said they received a non-urgent call shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 11, after a report that two children were lost in the park and possibly trapped inside a large hole. CCSO, as well as fire and emergency crews, responded with a parent on scene attempting to ping one of the child’s phones to locate them. The location data indicated activity nearby about an hour before.

Fire crews found the first child shortly after 1 p.m. and the second at 1:17 p.m., according to officials. CPR was started right away for both kids, who were then taken to HCA Florida Citrus Hospital. One teen died from their injuries, while the other remains hospitalized in critical condition.

"This incident has deeply affected students, neighbors, friends, and families across our county," CCSO said in a release on Monday. "Our thoughts remain with the second juvenile involved, who is still in critical condition. We ask everyone to keep this child and their loved ones close in their hearts as they continue to face an incredibly difficult road ahead."

Both teens are students of Inverness Middle School. The school released a statement, saying in part:

This situation has deeply affected many within our school and district community.

Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train

Jewell McMillan, Jamar's mother, tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez she didn't realize Wednesday night would be the last time she'd see her son alive

'I'm really heartbroken': Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.