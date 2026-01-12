Teen killed, another critically injured after hole collapses at Inverness park: CCSO

INVERNESS, Fla. — A 14-year-old child is dead, and another remains in critical condition after a hand-dug hole collapsed Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in a park near Twin Lake Drive and East Live Oak Lane in Inverness, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said.

Deputies said they received a non-urgent call shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 11, after a report that two children were lost in the park and possibly trapped inside a large hole. CCSO, as well as fire and emergency crews, responded with a parent on scene attempting to ping one of the child’s phones to locate them. The location data indicated activity nearby about an hour before.

Fire crews found the first child shortly after 1 p.m. and the second at 1:17 p.m., according to officials. CPR was started right away for both kids, who were then taken to HCA Florida Citrus Hospital. One teen died from their injuries, while the other remains hospitalized in critical condition.

"This incident has deeply affected students, neighbors, friends, and families across our county," CCSO said in a release on Monday. "Our thoughts remain with the second juvenile involved, who is still in critical condition. We ask everyone to keep this child and their loved ones close in their hearts as they continue to face an incredibly difficult road ahead."

Both teens are students of Inverness Middle School. The school released a statement, saying in part:

This situation has deeply affected many within our school and district community.