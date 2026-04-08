Three cats, two ferrets missing after Brooksville camper fire: HCFR

BROOKSVILLE, FLA. — Three cats and two ferrets were missing after a camper caught fire in Brooksville on Tuesday, officils said.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to the 5200 block of Oney Drive for a residential fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a camper fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, officials said.

One person and two dogs escaped the camper.

However, three cats and two ferrets are currently unaccounted for, HCFR officials aid.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical issue inside the camper, HCFR officials said.