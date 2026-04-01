Citrus County enacts burn ban after drought index reaches 502: Officials

CITRUS CO., Fla. — Officials have enacted a burn ban for all unincorporated areas of Citrus County.

Officials said a burn ban is automatically activated when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) reaches 500 or higher.

As of March 31, Citrus County’s KBDI reached 502, which officials said triggered a drought emergency and initiated the burn ban.

Citrus County is currently classified as having severe to extreme drought conditions, which officials said further contributes to an elevated wildfire risk.

Officials said once the KBDI remains below 500 for at least seven consecutive days, the ban may automatically deactivate, however, if conditions have not improved, the fire chief may request the Board of County Commissioners to keep the burn ban in place until it is safe to lift.

"Drought conditions don’t disappear overnight, even if we see some rain," said Fire Chief Craig Stevens. "We’re looking at the bigger picture, fuel conditions, weather patterns, and overall fire risk, to make sure we’re making the safest decision for our community."

The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners voted on March 10 to rescind the latest countywide burn ban.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams spoke to fire officials after the vote and broke down how the KBDI works.

Citrus County residents can monitor current drought conditions here.