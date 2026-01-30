Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Overturned fuel tanker leaking fuel closes Hernando County intersection: HCFR

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue said the Powell Road and Cedar Lane intersection closed Friday due to a fuel tanker crash, after the truck was leaking fuel.

The leak is contained, but cleanup is ongoing, and HCFR expects the road to remain closed for several hours.

Two people were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, HCFR said.

