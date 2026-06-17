FDLE operation in Hernando County leads to 13 arrests

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A two-day law enforcement operation in Hernando County resulted in 13 arrests for violations of Florida law, including registration-related and probation offenses.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, and Florida Department of Corrections targeted 52 registrants on active supervision to verify compliance with probation conditions and Florida’s registration laws. Officials made contact with 47 registered sex offenders and predators, conducting verification interviews, residential checks, and electronic device searches.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Eleven suspects were arrested for registration and probation violations, with charges including failure to report required information, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a prescription drug by a sexual offender. Another suspect was arrested on an active warrant, and one was taken into custody for fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

All suspects were booked into the Hernando County Jail, and the cases are being prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office for the Fifth Judicial Circuit.