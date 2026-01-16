- Hundreds of manatees huddled together at Three Sister Springs in Crystal River on Friday, trying to stay warm during chilly morning temperatures.
- Temperatures at the Weather Stem Station in Crystal River dropped to the mid-30s in the morning hours of Jan. 16. Luckily, the waters in the springs stay at 72 degrees year-round.
WATCH: Manatees huddle together to stay warm during cold morning temperatures
VIDEO: Manatees huddle together to stay warm during chilly morning temperatures
- The manatees gather in the springs and in the waters outside Tampa Electric's Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach when temperatures drop because they can develop a life-threatening condition called cold stress when the waters drop below 68 degrees.
- Tampa Bay 28 flew a drone over the Three Sister Springs on Friday morning.
Abandoned 'zombie house' where owner died undiscovered for years gets stunning renovation
A dilapidated St. Petersburg home where the owner's skeletal remains were found years after his death has been transformed from a neighborhood eyesore to a dream home.
Abandoned 'zombie house' where owner died undiscovered for years gets stunning renovation