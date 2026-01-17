Woman, 81, charged with trying hire hitman to commit murder: CCSO

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — An 81-year-old Hernando County woman was arrested after the hitman she believed to hired to commit murder was an undercover law enforcement officer, authorities said.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), with the help of the Palm Beach County sheriff’s Office, charged Elouise Ruth Leland on Friday with solicitation to commit first-degree murder following an investigation into a murder-for-hire plot.

Earlier in January, CCSO detectives received information that Leland was actively seeking someone to commit the murder.

Detectives began an investigation during which Leland was introduced to an undercover law enforcement officer posing as someone willing to commit the murder, CCSO officials said.

On Friday, Leland met with the undercover officer, and she discussed details of the plan. She agreed to provide compensation in exchange for committing a murder, a CCSO report stated.

Following the meeting, detectives obtained a warrant for her arrest and took Leland into custody without incident.

She was transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility, where she will be held without bond.

Detectives gathered evidence throughout this investigation and determined no additional individuals were involved.

Currently, there is no danger to the intended victim.

"Thanks to the quick actions of our Criminal Investigations Division and partnership with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, we were able to prevent the senseless murder of another. This case is yet another example of how we are stronger together and that working together ensures the safety and integrity of our community," said Citrus Sheriff Dave Vincent. "We will continue to work closely with the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office to ensure Leland is held fully accountable for her actions."