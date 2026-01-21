Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Woman attempting to cross highway killed in Citrus County crash: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A 56-year-old woman lost her life after attempting to cross a highway in Citrus County on Tuesday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a fatal crash just before 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, when a Chevy Silverado driven by an Inverness man was headed northbound on US-41.

FHP said the woman from Friendsville, Pennsylvania walked across the highway into the path of the Silverado when she was struck.

She suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.

