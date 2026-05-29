Hillsborough County Public Schools re-launches free summer meal program

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is relaunching its free summer meal program for children and teens while schools are out of session.

HCPS said the district's summer Feeding Program will begin at HOST sites on June 1, with additional locations opening on June 8. All meals are free and available to any child 18 years and younger, regardless of enrollment status, with no registration required.

For Weekday On-Site Meals:



Children must be present to receive meals

Meals must be consumed on-site during scheduled mealtimes

Community members should check in at the school’s front office before proceeding to the cafeteria

HCPS said in addition to on-site meals, they will offer a weekly meal box option at the South County Career Center from June 3 to July 22. Families can pick up meal boxes at this location without bringing children, and the meals do not need to be consumed on-site.

For Weekly 7-Day Meals Pick-Up:



Pick up at the South County Career Center located at 2810 John Sherman Way, Ruskin

Pick up is on Wednesdays between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Families will receive seven days' worth of breakfast and lunch meals, plus a gallon of milk.

