Interstate 75 crash shuts down two lanes in Hillsborough

HILLSBOORUGH COUNTY, FLA. — A crash on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County is causing a major traffic jam, transportation officials said. '
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash, at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, has two lanes blocked.
FDOT said the “major” crash occurred at 6 p.m.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier
Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier