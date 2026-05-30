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Interstate 75 crash shuts down two lanes in Hillsborough

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FDOT
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HILLSBOORUGH COUNTY, FLA. — A crash on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County is causing a major traffic jam, transportation officials said. '

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash, at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, has two lanes blocked.

FDOT said the “major” crash occurred at 6 p.m.

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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