1 dead after I-4 crash in Hillsborough County: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a fatal crash in Hillsborough County just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Officials said a Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on I-4 when the driver, a 16-year-old male from Plant City, lost control of the car on the wet roadway and collided with a concrete barrier before coming to a final stop in the travel lanes of the interstate.

FHP said a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 20-year-old Orlando woman, was traveling eastbound and collided with the Honda Civic before coming to a controlled stop in the median.

A third vehicle, a Toyota Camry driven by a 24-year-old Lakeland man, also traveling eastbound, saw the Honda Civic in the lanes and tried to evade it, per the report.

FHP said the Toyota Camry then began to rotate and collided with the Orlando woman, who had previously exited the Toyota Corolla, before striking the median barrier.

Officials said the woman suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.