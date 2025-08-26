1 dead in Tampa residential fire: HCFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews responded to a fatal residential fire in Tampa.

HCFR said they had received multiple calls at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 about a house fire on Clubhouse Lane.

Officials said responding units arrived to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. The fire was also spreading to a neighboring residence.

HCFR said crews searched both homes and found one adult dead inside the original structure. All residents of the nearby homes were evacuated safely, per HCFR.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist displaced residents, and HCFR's Fire Investigations Unit remains on scene to determine the cause of the fire, according to the report.