1 hospitalized after shooting in downtown Tampa: Police

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said one person was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting in Tampa.

TPD said officers responded to the area of N. Franklin Street and E. Tyler Street around 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting involving two males.

A family member took the victim to a local hospital, where he is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is listed in stable condition, officials said.

TPD said the shooting is believed to have started as a verbal dispute at a nearby club and escalated to gunfire. Police believe it is an isolated incident, and the men knew each other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.