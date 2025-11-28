LITHIA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said one person is in custody and two other suspects are still at large after deputies responded to a report of gunshots near a state park.

Deputies said they received a call reporting gunshots near Alafia State Park at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 27.

Patrol deputies and Aviation responded to the area, and Aviation saw three suspects inside the park carrying long guns from the air, per the report.

Deputies said the three suspects fled into a body of water. Divers were able to locate 33-year-old Joseph Rolon Fernandez hiding in thick brush and took him into custody, per HCSO.

WATCH: Video from HCSO of suspect found in brush

1 of 3 suspects in custody after gunshots reported at Alafia state park: HCSO

During a search in the area where Fernadez was found, deputies said they recovered a Benelli M2 12‑gauge shotgun, a Savage A17 17HMR rifle and two flashlights.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said the other two suspects are still at large and urged anyone with information to call HCSO at 813‑247‑8200.