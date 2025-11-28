Traffic cameras show part of I-275 South shut down following crash

According to the Florida Department of Transportation's traffic cameras, part of I-275 South is shut down due to a traffic crash.
Traffic cameras show what appears to be a crash involving at least two cars. At least one car needed to be towed.
This is a developing story.
