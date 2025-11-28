Black Friday shoppers brave early hours for deals at Tampa malls

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of shoppers flocked to The Shops at Wiregrass Mall in Wesley Chapel before sunrise on Black Friday, to take advantage of holiday deals.

The mall opened its doors about two hours earlier than usual to accommodate the rush of bargain hunters on one of the biggest shopping days of the year. The mall opened at 8 a.m. but some stores opened even earlier.

Lines formed outside JCPenney before 5 a.m., with shoppers braving cold temperatures for discounts.

WFTS

"We did orders for Bath and Body Works because they're doing buy 3 get 4 free," said Corren Blanchard, a Black Friday shopper who woke up at 4 a.m. for the deals.

Christina Lane and Patricia Smith were among the early arrivals at the Tampa Premium Outlets, saying they got up at 2:55 a.m. but not getting in line until around 4:15 a.m.

WFTS

Brittney, a seasoned Black Friday veteran who has been shopping the holiday for more than 10 years, said the early start pays off.

"You do tend to get sometimes better deals when you first walk in the door," Brittney said.

Despite the growth of online and cyber deals changing shopping habits, many shoppers still prefer the in-person Black Friday experience.

"I still like the whole thing of Black Friday. I like coming out and doing this," Lane said.

WFTS

For others, it has become an annual tradition they look forward to.

"Years ago, you would wait hours in line just to wait for doors to open. Now, with them opening everything up early, most people are like I'm not getting up at all. But I still just get the thrill out of it and just find it fun to do. And it's the only time of year, it's the excuse," Brittney said.

The Shops at Wiregrass Mall features over 100 retailers, many of which extended their hours for Black Friday. Retailers recommend shoppers take advantage of deals early, as popular items may sell out quickly despite the extended shopping hours.



Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She's focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

