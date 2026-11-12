1 person shot in leg after altercation in Tampa: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting on Thursday morning where one person was shot in the leg.

HCSO said on Nov. 12, around 5:30 a.m., they received a call regarding a shooting on the 14000 block of North Nebraska Avenue. Detectives learned that two people got into an altercation and one person was shot in the leg.

HCSO did not release any information on the victim's injuries or the victim's condition. Authorities said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.