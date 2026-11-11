Brandon Exchange closed after reports of shots fired; HCSO says mall is secure

BRANDON, Fla. — The Brandon Exchange is closed as the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) investigates reports of shots fired at the mall.

Deputies said they are on scene and stressed that this is not an active shooter situation

We are on scene of reported shots fired at the Brandon Exchange. To be clear, this is not an active shooter. HCSO will provide more information as it becomes available. We ask the community to avoid the mall while our investigation continues. https://t.co/HGGJ719kyg — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) November 11, 2026

HCSO said the mall is secure. A reunification location has been established at the Target at 459 Brandon Town Center Drive.

Update (6:44 pm): Brandon Exchange is closed. HCSO is on scene. The mall is secure. The reunification location is at the Target located on 459 Brandon Town Center Drive. https://t.co/ExWaCTpA0d — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) November 11, 2026

Authorities have not released information about possible injuries or what led to the reported gunfire.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid Brandon Exchange while the investigation continues.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.