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Brandon Exchange closed after reports of shots fired; HCSO says mall is secure

Deputies said this is not an active shooter situation and a reunification location has been established at a nearby Target.
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BRANDON, Fla. — The Brandon Exchange is closed as the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) investigates reports of shots fired at the mall.

Deputies said they are on scene and stressed that this is not an active shooter situation

HCSO said the mall is secure. A reunification location has been established at the Target at 459 Brandon Town Center Drive.

Authorities have not released information about possible injuries or what led to the reported gunfire.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid Brandon Exchange while the investigation continues.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

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