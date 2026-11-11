Man wanted in Miami-Dade home invasion, homicide case arrested during Tampa traffic stop: HCSO

A man wanted in connection with a Miami-Dade County home invasion, kidnapping and homicide investigation was arrested during a traffic stop in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
TAMPA, Fla. — On November 5, 2026, at 11:56 p.m., #teamHCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop near East Fletcher Avenue and USF Palm Drive in Tampa after a vehicle was observed traveling 50 mph in a 35 mph zone with an improper temporary tag. Through the investigation, deputies learned the driver, Sheldon Diaz, 32, had active warrants out of Miami-Dade County in connection with a home invasion, kidnapping and homicide in which suspects impersonated law enforcement officers. During the traffic stop, deputies also discovered a THC resin pen, $10,000 in cash and multiple cell phones inside the vehicle. Diaz was charged with Possession of Cannabis Sativa Resin and is being held on Miami-Dade County warrants, including Attempted Felony Murder and Falsely Impersonating an Officer During a Felony Resulting in Injury or Death.
— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) November 11, 2026
Deputies stopped a vehicle around 11:56 p.m. on Nov. 5 near East Fletcher Avenue and USF Palm Drive after observing it traveling 50 mph in a 35 mph zone with an improper temporary tag, according to a social media post.
During the investigation, deputies identified the driver as 32-year-old Sheldon Diaz.
According to HCSO, deputies discovered Diaz had active warrants out of Miami-Dade County stemming from a home invasion, kidnapping and homicide case in which suspects allegedly impersonated law enforcement officers.
Deputies said they also found a THC resin pen, $10,000 in cash and multiple cellphones inside the vehicle.
Diaz was charged locally with possession of cannabis sativa resin.
He is also being held on the Miami-Dade County warrants, which include charges of attempted felony murder and falsely impersonating an officer during a felony resulting in injury or death, according to HCSO.
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