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Two men hospitalized in stable condition after shooting in Tampa

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TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in Tampa, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Grace Street and Munro Street shortly before 8 p.m. on Nov. 11.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where they were last reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives are speaking with witnesses to piece together what led up to the shooting and identify everyone involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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