12-year-old, 15-year-old arrested in connection with incident where student allegedly brought gun to school

TAMPA, Fla. — Two boys — a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old — have been arrested in connection with an investigation into a student bringing a loaded gun to school, Tampa police say.

The 15-year-old, who allegedly brought the loaded gun to Robinson High School, was arrested Tuesday; the 12-year-old, who police say was involved in a fight prior to the incident at school, was arrested Wednesday, according to police.

The 15-year-old faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property and minor in possession of a firearm. The 12-year-old faces two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives learned there had been "an off-campus fight" that involved several children on Monday, the release said. During that fight, the 12-year-old allegedly pointed a flare gun at the 15-year-old and others and made "comments he was going to shoot them," police said.

The next day, the 15-year-old allegedly brought "a fully loaded gun" to school. Authorities say he was arrested as a result of a student-reported tip.

"There were no threats made to students, faculty, or staff prior to his arrest," police said in a release.

Police said that after the arrest, the department received reports of online threats made against the school. Police determined the prior fight was "the source of the threats," the release said.

"School-based threats are taken seriously and will not be tolerated," police said in the release.

Police urged parents to "stay engaged" with their children, be aware of their online activity and keep an eye on anything they might bring school.

"Maintaining a safe school environment is a shared responsibility," police said in the release. "Prompt reporting of any threat can help ensure the appropriate action can be taken."

Police said parents, students, teachers, and staff can report concerns directly to law enforcement or through FortifyFL.