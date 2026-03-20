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16-year-old suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Ruskin: HCSO

Fatal Ruskin shooting
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Fatal Ruskin shooting
Posted
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RUSKIN, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced Friday the arrest of a 16-year-old suspect in connection with a drug deal turned fatal shooting in Ruskin.

HCSO said shortly before 1:30 a.m. on March 15 the 911 Dispatch Center received a call about a shooting in the 5000 block of White Chicory Drive in Apollo Beach.

Deputies found a vehicle in a ditch along 19th Avenue Northeast in Ruskin with two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the release.

The driver, 19-year-old Jonathan Blue, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. A female passenger was hospitalized. She is currently in stable condition.

Detectives said a drug transaction was taking place at the residence, when gunfire ensued.

Investigators identified a 16-year-old boy as the suspect, according to HCSO.

He has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree premeditated murder, and two counts of shooting at or within a vehicle.

He has been transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

The investigation is ongoing.

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Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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