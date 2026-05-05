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Murdered USF students Zamil Limon, Nahida Bristy to receive posthumous doctoral degrees

Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy
USF police
Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — University of South Florida said a moment of silence will be observed at the start of each commencement ceremony to remember students Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon, who USF honored via a vigil after they were killed last month.

The 9 a.m. doctoral degree ceremony on May 8 will feature two empty chairs with regalia, placed on the arena floor, to honor Bristy and Limon.

Both students will receive posthumous doctoral degrees.

Lightning fans share cheers and tears in Thunder Alley amid Game 7

Thunder Alley was jumping off the decibel level Sunday night as more than 2,500 fans crammed together to cheer on the Lightning during game seven. However, Tampa Bay 28's Robert Boyd witnessed what started off with cheers and ended with tears.

Lightning fans share cheers and tears in Thunder Alley during Game 7

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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