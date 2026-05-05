Murdered USF students Zamil Limon, Nahida Bristy to receive posthumous doctoral degrees

TAMPA, Fla. — University of South Florida said a moment of silence will be observed at the start of each commencement ceremony to remember students Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon, who USF honored via a vigil after they were killed last month.

The 9 a.m. doctoral degree ceremony on May 8 will feature two empty chairs with regalia, placed on the arena floor, to honor Bristy and Limon.

Both students will receive posthumous doctoral degrees.