Tampa Mayor Castor set to give final State of the City address

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is scheduled to deliver her final State of the City address on Tuesday morning.

Castor's office said the annual address will outline Tampa's progress, key priorities and the path ahead for the city.

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The mayor will speak at the Fair Oaks Recreation Complex at 9 a.m. on May 5. Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

The event marks the mayor's final State of the City address, with her second and final term ending in May 2027.

During the 2025 address, Castor highlighted community strength and future investments.