17-year-old charged in fatal shooting after body found in Tampa lot

TAMPA, Fla. — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man whose body was discovered in a vacant lot in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said officers found Andie Morrel, 37, dead on Sept. 19 in the 1500 block of North 39th Street.

Detectives later traced the crime to a home on Polak Drive in unincorporated Hillsborough County, where blood evidence was recovered. Investigators believe the killing happened at that location.

The teen suspect was arrested and charged with Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm - Great Bodily Harm/Death. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

