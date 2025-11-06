Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Journey will bring its 'Final Frontier Tour' to Tampa in 2026

Guitarist Neal Schon, left, and singer Arnel Pineda of American rock band Journey perform during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.
TAMPA, Fla. — Journey will make a stop in Tampa on the band's Final Frontier Tour next year.

The band known for its hits "Don't Stop Believin',” "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights" will be in Tampa on Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Benchmark International Arena, Vinik Sports Group announced.

Journey is scheduled to make two stops in Florida, one in Tampa and one in Jacksonville.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m.

More info here.

