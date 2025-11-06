Journey will bring its 'Final Frontier Tour' to Tampa in 2026

TAMPA, Fla. — Journey will make a stop in Tampa on the band's Final Frontier Tour next year.
The band known for its hits "Don't Stop Believin',” "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights" will be in Tampa on Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Benchmark International Arena, Vinik Sports Group announced.
Journey is scheduled to make two stops in Florida, one in Tampa and one in Jacksonville.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m.
More info here.
Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed
Two Tampa Bay customers say Elite Countertops owner Jose Canete took thousands in deposits but never installed promised quartz countertops.
Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed