TPA on list of 40 airports reducing flight capacity: ABC News

TAMPA, Fla. — The FAA will cut 10% of flights from Tampa International Airport (TPA) and three other Florida airports, according to a list exclusively obtained by ABC News.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will reduce flight capacity by 10% at 40 major markets across the United States beginning Friday morning.
The list includes TPA, Orlando International (MCO), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL) and Miami International (MIA).
Tampa Bay 28 has reached out to multiple airlines for statements on how this could affect flights.
Delta Airlines
"Bottom line for your viewers is that Delta expects to operate the vast majority of our schedule. Also, customers should use the Fly Delta app or delta.com to stay tuned to their flight status before heading to the airport, as we always recommend. Bottom line for your viewers is that Delta expects to operate the vast majority of our schedule," said a spokesperson for Delta Air Lines.
Read Delta's full statement here.
American Airlines
"We expect the vast majority of our customers’ travel will be unaffected. As schedule changes are made, we will proactively reach out to customers who are impacted," said American Airlines in a statement.
Read American Airlines' full statement here.
Frontier Airlines
"If you are flying Friday or in the next ten days and need to be there or don’t want to be stranded I highly recommend booking a backup ticket on another carrier. Don’t book a basic ticket," said Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle in a post to LinkedIn
View full post from Biffle here.
Southwest Airlines
We don’t have details to share yet on specific markets. Below is our current statement, which can be attributed to a Southwest spokesperson. I am assuming we’ll have more to share later this morning and will post further updates here.
Southwest Airlines is evaluating how the planned FAA flight reductions will affect our schedule and will communicate directly with Customers as soon as possible. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees. We continue to urge Congress to immediately resolve its impasse and restore the National Airspace System to its full capacity.
This is a developing list. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Full list of airports expected to reduce flight capacity, per ABC News
- ANC Anchorage International
- ATL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
- BOS Boston Logan International
- BWI Baltimore/Washington International
- CLT Charlotte Douglas International
- CVG Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
- DAL Dallas Love
- DCA Ronald Reagan Washington National
- DEN Denver International
- DFW Dallas/Fort Worth International
- DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
- EWR Newark Liberty International
- FLL Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
- HNL Honolulu International
- HOU Houston Hobby
- IAD Washington Dulles International
- IAH George Bush Houston Intercontinental
- IND Indianapolis International
- JFK New York John F Kennedy International
- LAS Las Vegas McCarran International
- LAX Los Angeles International
- LGA New York LaGuardia
- MCO Orlando International
- MDW Chicago Midway
- MEM Memphis International
- MIA Miami International
- MSP Minneapolis/St Paul International
- OAK Oakland International
- ONT Ontario International
- ORD Chicago O`Hare International
- PDX Portland International
- PHL Philadelphia International
- PHX Phoenix Sky Harbor International
- SAN San Diego International
- SDF Louisville International
- SEA Seattle/Tacoma International
- SFO San Francisco International
- SLC Salt Lake City International
- TEB Teterboro
- TPA Tampa International
Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed
Two Tampa Bay customers say Elite Countertops owner Jose Canete took thousands in deposits but never installed promised quartz countertops.