TPA on list of 40 airports reducing flight capacity: ABC News

TAMPA, Fla. — The FAA will cut 10% of flights from Tampa International Airport (TPA) and three other Florida airports, according to a list exclusively obtained by ABC News.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will reduce flight capacity by 10% at 40 major markets across the United States beginning Friday morning.

The list includes TPA, Orlando International (MCO), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL) and Miami International (MIA).

Tampa Bay 28 has reached out to multiple airlines for statements on how this could affect flights.

Delta Airlines

"Bottom line for your viewers is that Delta expects to operate the vast majority of our schedule. Also, customers should use the Fly Delta app or delta.com to stay tuned to their flight status before heading to the airport, as we always recommend. Bottom line for your viewers is that Delta expects to operate the vast majority of our schedule," said a spokesperson for Delta Air Lines.

American Airlines

"We expect the vast majority of our customers’ travel will be unaffected. As schedule changes are made, we will proactively reach out to customers who are impacted," said American Airlines in a statement.

Frontier Airlines

"If you are flying Friday or in the next ten days and need to be there or don’t want to be stranded I highly recommend booking a backup ticket on another carrier. Don’t book a basic ticket," said Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle in a post to LinkedIn

Southwest Airlines

We don’t have details to share yet on specific markets. Below is our current statement, which can be attributed to a Southwest spokesperson. I am assuming we’ll have more to share later this morning and will post further updates here.

Southwest Airlines is evaluating how the planned FAA flight reductions will affect our schedule and will communicate directly with Customers as soon as possible. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees. We continue to urge Congress to immediately resolve its impasse and restore the National Airspace System to its full capacity.

This is a developing list. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Full list of airports expected to reduce flight capacity, per ABC News

ANC Anchorage International

ATL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

BOS Boston Logan International

BWI Baltimore/Washington International

CLT Charlotte Douglas International

CVG Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

DAL Dallas Love

DCA Ronald Reagan Washington National

DEN Denver International

DFW Dallas/Fort Worth International

DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County

EWR Newark Liberty International

FLL Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International

HNL Honolulu International

HOU Houston Hobby

IAD Washington Dulles International

IAH George Bush Houston Intercontinental

IND Indianapolis International

JFK New York John F Kennedy International

LAS Las Vegas McCarran International

LAX Los Angeles International

LGA New York LaGuardia

MCO Orlando International

MDW Chicago Midway

MEM Memphis International

MIA Miami International

MSP Minneapolis/St Paul International

OAK Oakland International

ONT Ontario International

ORD Chicago O`Hare International

PDX Portland International

PHL Philadelphia International

PHX Phoenix Sky Harbor International

SAN San Diego International

SDF Louisville International

SEA Seattle/Tacoma International

SFO San Francisco International

SLC Salt Lake City International

TEB Teterboro

TPA Tampa International