TPA on list of 40 airports reducing flight capacity: ABC News

ABC News
TAMPA, Fla. — The FAA will cut 10% of flights from Tampa International Airport (TPA) and three other Florida airports, according to a list exclusively obtained by ABC News.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will reduce flight capacity by 10% at 40 major markets across the United States beginning Friday morning.

The list includes TPA, Orlando International (MCO), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL) and Miami International (MIA).

Tampa Bay 28 has reached out to multiple airlines for statements on how this could affect flights.

Delta Airlines

"Bottom line for your viewers is that Delta expects to operate the vast majority of our schedule. Also, customers should use the Fly Delta app or delta.com to stay tuned to their flight status before heading to the airport, as we always recommend. Bottom line for your viewers is that Delta expects to operate the vast majority of our schedule," said a spokesperson for Delta Air Lines.

Read Delta's full statement here.

American Airlines

"We expect the vast majority of our customers’ travel will be unaffected. As schedule changes are made, we will proactively reach out to customers who are impacted," said American Airlines in a statement.

Read American Airlines' full statement here.

Frontier Airlines

"If you are flying Friday or in the next ten days and need to be there or don’t want to be stranded I highly recommend booking a backup ticket on another carrier. Don’t book a basic ticket," said Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle in a post to LinkedIn

View full post from Biffle here.

Southwest Airlines

We don’t have details to share yet on specific markets. Below is our current statement, which can be attributed to a Southwest spokesperson. I am assuming we’ll have more to share later this morning and will post further updates here.

Southwest Airlines is evaluating how the planned FAA flight reductions will affect our schedule and will communicate directly with Customers as soon as possible. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees. We continue to urge Congress to immediately resolve its impasse and restore the National Airspace System to its full capacity.

This is a developing list. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Full list of airports expected to reduce flight capacity, per ABC News

  1. ANC Anchorage International
  2. ATL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
  3. BOS Boston Logan International
  4. BWI Baltimore/Washington International
  5. CLT Charlotte Douglas International
  6. CVG Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
  7. DAL Dallas Love
  8. DCA Ronald Reagan Washington National
  9. DEN Denver International
  10. DFW Dallas/Fort Worth International
  11. DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
  12. EWR Newark Liberty International
  13. FLL Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
  14. HNL Honolulu International
  15. HOU Houston Hobby
  16. IAD Washington Dulles International
  17. IAH George Bush Houston Intercontinental
  18. IND Indianapolis International
  19. JFK New York John F Kennedy International
  20. LAS Las Vegas McCarran International
  21. LAX Los Angeles International
  22. LGA New York LaGuardia
  23. MCO Orlando International
  24. MDW Chicago Midway
  25. MEM Memphis International
  26. MIA Miami International
  27. MSP Minneapolis/St Paul International
  28. OAK Oakland International
  29. ONT Ontario International
  30. ORD Chicago O`Hare International
  31. PDX Portland International
  32. PHL Philadelphia International
  33. PHX Phoenix Sky Harbor International
  34. SAN San Diego International
  35. SDF Louisville International
  36. SEA Seattle/Tacoma International
  37. SFO San Francisco International
  38. SLC Salt Lake City International
  39. TEB Teterboro
  40. TPA Tampa International

