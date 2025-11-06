Hillsborough deputy tries to clear up confusion school zone speed cameras have caused

BRANDON, Fla. — Shiela Forlaw says she had no idea she’d done anything wrong until a surprise showed up days later: a citation for speeding in a school zone.

“I was going on a road that I don’t normally go on. I was picking up a lady for a Bible study and came upon it. I didn’t even know I had anything until it came in the mail,” Forlaw said. “There were no flashing lights that I saw. There were no school crossing guards, police, parents, teachers,” she added.

She’s one of many Hillsborough County drivers who have received similar tickets. The citations are part of Operation Safe Passage, a countywide program that uses unmanned speed detection cameras to ticket drivers near dozens of school zones.

“It’s just getting so confusing,” Forlaw said.

The confusion brought her and others to a town hall meeting Commissioner Christine Miller hosted in Brandon Wednesday night. Residents got the chance to question county leaders and deputies about the high-tech enforcement.

Sgt. Kara Baxter of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged that it is important to get feedback and clear up any misconceptions.

However, she defended the program and its intent.

“The program is designed for keeping kids safe,” she said.

As Baxter explained, the cameras are now active all school day, with a slower speed limit applying when the lights are flashing and the normal speed limit in effect when they are not.

Still, some, like Forlaw, say the rollout has not been clear.

“I know people do not like saying it is a money grab, but that is what it feels like,” she said.

Commissioner Miller said her office has received numerous calls and emails from constituents confused about the program’s purpose and implementation. She said she remains committed to keeping the community safe but believes more public education is needed.

“The more information that people have, the more empowered they are to comply or make changes necessary to not get another ticket,” Miller said.

Even with the confusion, some, like Mark Proctor, a granddad from Brandon, say the cameras are a necessary safety tool.

“I think this is an excellent thing,” he said. “I have my kids and my grandson. They are very vulnerable. I would hate to see anything happen.”



