Town 'n' Country is home to a range of diverse cuisine, local Greek restaurant sharing family recipes

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Whether you’re in the mood for American, Korean, Cuban, Italian, Mexican, Mediterranean, or Brazilian food, you’ll find it all in Town ’n’ Country.

Many are family-owned businesses, like Foodys.

I visited the Greek restaurant and spoke with owner Nick Garavelis.

WATCH Town 'n Country Greek restaurant sharing family recipes with the community

Town 'n Country Greek restaurant sharing family recipes with community

“Town 'n' Country is a very unique area,” said Nick Garavelis.

It’s an area that offers a variety of cultures.

“There’s lots of different cuisines,” said Garavelis.

Here at Foodys, they’re cooking up a lot of Greek meals with their family recipes like gyros, feta triangles, fish, and kabobs.

Seven days a week, they’re serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner—sharing a little bit of Greece with Town ’n’ Country.

“It’s very, very important for us and the family to bring out our own culture as well since Town 'n' Country is kind of a multi-cultural kind of place as well,” said Garavelis.

He told Tampa Bay 28 that seeing people in this community enjoy his traditional, family recipes means everything.

“It’s like you give a piece of your heart to the people. It’s something that you really enjoy, and when you see people eating and smiling, this is one of the best things,” said Garavelis.

Because to him, this restaurant is about more than just feeding people.

“Food might go to the stomach, but it heats the heart," said Garavelis.

He also stressed the importance of community support to help family-owned restaurants like his continue to be able to serve the community.



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. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything related to education and public health for Tampa Bay 28. If you have a story you want to share, send Larissa a message below.