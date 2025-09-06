19-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Lutz: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

LUTZ, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said it has arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting in Lutz last month.

HCSO said they have arrested Anthony Williams, 19, for second-degree murder with a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

On August 17, deputies said at around 10:27 a.m., they responded to a home on Helena Street where they found the male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said through investigation they found the victim, Joshua Benjamin, 34, got into a verbal altercation with Williams before the shooting happened.

Williams was initially detained for carrying a concealed firearm, but HCSO said on Sept. 4, after consultation with the State Attorney's Office, they arrested Williams on the second-degree murder charge.