2 men arrested after weekend shooting in Ruskin: HCSO

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced the arrest of two men in connection to a shooting reported early Saturday morning in Ruskin.

The 911 Dispatch Center received a call of a shooting near the 5200 block of Cockroach Bay Road just before 2:15 a.m. on March 14.

HCSO said the victims reported a red vehicle drove by and fired multiple rounds toward their RV they were sleeping in.

Deputies reported finding multiple spent shell casings.

HCSO said deputies found the suspected vehicle involved in the incident, and they saw evidence consistent with a discharged firearm inside the vehicle during a traffic stop.

The 33-year-old driver Dustin Wise told HCSO he shot multiple rounds into the air, per the release.

Wise was placed into custody, facing one count of discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

His 50-year-old passenger Christopher Kickliter was also arrested and charged with various offenses.



Kickliter previously served 20 years in prison for two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated Assault on a law enforcement officer, and aggravated fleeing to allude, per the release.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to HCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.