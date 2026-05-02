Roadway depression closes lanes on northbound I-275

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is urging drivers to expect delays Saturday after a roadway depression forced multiple lane closures on northbound Interstate 275 near mile marker 46, just north of the Interstate 4 interchange.

FHP said crews are inspecting and repairing the highway. The closures will remain in place until repairs are complete.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and seek alternate routes, according to a news release.