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Roadway depression closes lanes on northbound I-275

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Florida Highway Patrol
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Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is urging drivers to expect delays Saturday after a roadway depression forced multiple lane closures on northbound Interstate 275 near mile marker 46, just north of the Interstate 4 interchange.

FHP said crews are inspecting and repairing the highway. The closures will remain in place until repairs are complete.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and seek alternate routes, according to a news release.

Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 students killed

A University of South Florida student has launched a petition calling for safety reforms at Avalon Heights apartments in Tampa following the deaths of two USF doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.

Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 USF doctoral students were killed

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