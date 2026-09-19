Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

3 arrested after search warrant uncovers drugs in Seffner: HCSO

Investigators recovered narcotics at a home and a nearby hotel during an operation targeting firearms and drug activity.
vlcsnap-2026-09-19-12h12m12s118.png
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
vlcsnap-2026-09-19-12h12m12s118.png
Posted

Three people were arrested after a search warrant investigation led deputies to recover illegal drugs from a Seffner home and a nearby hotel room, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Detectives served a search warrant around noon on Thursday at a home in Seffner following an investigation into suspected firearms and narcotics activity, according to a social media post.

During the search, detectives recovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia, resulting in the arrests of Timothy Shamblin, 60, and Kristen Caroway, 37, officials said.

Investigators also learned the primary target of the investigation was staying at a nearby hotel.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies arrested John Sattler II, 36, on felony warrants out of Kentucky and West Virginia, as well as drug charges, according to the sheriff's office.

A search of the hotel room led to the recovery of additional narcotics, HCSO said.

Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers

Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.