3 arrested after search warrant uncovers drugs in Seffner: HCSO

Three people were arrested after a search warrant investigation led deputies to recover illegal drugs from a Seffner home and a nearby hotel room, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Detectives served a search warrant around noon on Thursday at a home in Seffner following an investigation into suspected firearms and narcotics activity, according to a social media post.

SEFFNER, Fla. — A search warrant led to three arrests and the recovery of illegal drugs. On September 17, 2026, around 12 p.m., #teamHCSO detectives served a search warrant at a Seffner home following an investigation into firearms and narcotics activity. Detectives recovered narcotics and drug… pic.twitter.com/aZt4dqTFFc — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) September 19, 2026

During the search, detectives recovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia, resulting in the arrests of Timothy Shamblin, 60, and Kristen Caroway, 37, officials said.

Investigators also learned the primary target of the investigation was staying at a nearby hotel.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies arrested John Sattler II, 36, on felony warrants out of Kentucky and West Virginia, as well as drug charges, according to the sheriff's office.

A search of the hotel room led to the recovery of additional narcotics, HCSO said.