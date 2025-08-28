3 dogs found abandoned in woods behind gas station, Humane Society seeking answers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Human Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) said three dogs were brought in after they were found abandoned in the woods.

Humane Society said two girls found three pointer-hound mixes in the woods behind Blessings gas station on US 41. They put the dogs in their car and drove them to HSTB.

The dogs — named Blessing, Hope, and Spirit — weighed 16 pounds each. Blessing was in the worst shape, covered in sores, with parvo, and unable to stand or lift her head. HSTB said Hope and Spirit are both 2 years old. They were very thin and soaked in urine.

HSTB is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible. If you have information about these dogs or their previous owner, send it to communications@humanesocietytampa.org.