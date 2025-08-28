3 dogs found abandoned in woods behind gas station, Humane Society seeking answers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Human Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) said three dogs were brought in after they were found abandoned in the woods.
Humane Society said two girls found three pointer-hound mixes in the woods behind Blessings gas station on US 41. They put the dogs in their car and drove them to HSTB.
The dogs — named Blessing, Hope, and Spirit — weighed 16 pounds each. Blessing was in the worst shape, covered in sores, with parvo, and unable to stand or lift her head. HSTB said Hope and Spirit are both 2 years old. They were very thin and soaked in urine.
HSTB is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible. If you have information about these dogs or their previous owner, send it to communications@humanesocietytampa.org.
“We give people that opportunity to really learn those lessons from the holocaust, to hear from survivors, to be able to see physical evidence.”
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Casey Albritton visited the soon-to-be reopened Florida Holocaust Museum