3 teens arrested after pointing BB guns at sheriff’s helicopter in Lutz: HCSO

LUTZ, Fla. — Three teenagers were arrested early Saturday after deputies said they pointed BB guns at a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) helicopter while walking through a Lutz neighborhood.

The incident began around 1:40 a.m. near East 148th Avenue after a resident called 911 to report several people carrying what appeared to be rifles through the area.

According to HCSO, sheriff’s aviation crews located the group from the air, but the teens allegedly aimed the weapons toward the helicopter before running into a nearby home.

Deputies surrounded the residence and ordered the group to come outside, and all three surrendered without incident.

During the investigation, deputies determined the weapons involved were BB guns rather than real firearms.

Despite that, all three were charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.

"Our deputies make split-second decisions every day to protect this community, and we have zero tolerance for anyone who points what appears to be a weapon at them, whether they're on the ground or in the air," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "If you aim what looks like a rifle at one of our deputies or our Aviation Unit, expect our immediate response and to be held fully accountable for your actions."