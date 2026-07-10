TAMPA, Fla. — Lauren Lyons has her dream job.

She owns The Patent Bow Boutique in Dunedin and Safety Harbor.

WATCH: Local businesses look for community support to make it through the summer months

Local businesses look for community support to make it through the summer months

“My dad always wondered why I wanted to be in fashion. And it’s not only because I love clothes, and putting different pieces together, but it’s the psychology of it and making a woman feel beautiful and confident… It’s my most favorite thing to do,” said Lauren Lyons.

However, it’s getting harder.

"During the tourist season here where we live, we only have February, March and April. That’s really it,” said Lyons.

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While summers are always slow for most local businesses, Lyons told Tampa Bay 28, it has been difficult all year.

“This year has been really hard, even during season a lot of us did not make our numbers,” said Lyons.

With rising costs on everyday expenses and people tightening up their budgets, this summer has been a struggle.

“I hate to even admit this on the news but we did $18 on Sunday and that didn’t even pay for the woman I have working here, it didn’t pay for the product I have. It doesn’t pay for the air, the lights,” said Lyons.

She’s had to reduce hours this summer.

“Because no one comes to shop,” said Lyons.

Allison Bernardi, owner of Hazel + Dot gift shop in Tampa, has also had to cut back some on hours and staffing recently.

“I work a lot in the summer because I’m free labor,” said Bernardi.

In the years since Bernardi opened her businesses, it’s not unusual for things to slow down in the summer months.

“Summer months are always very slow in general for retail. In Tampa in particular, I think everyone wants to escape the heat and kind of go out of town, so people are busy traveling, and it really becomes kind of a ghost town around here,” said Bernardi.

However, she has noticed a trend.

“I would say definitely we’re seeing a consistent slowdown over the last couple of years,” said Bernardi.

While shopping local may not be top of mind for most people right now, business owners are relying on us to keep the lights on.

“I always tell people if you want to be here at Christmas buying all the fun things that you are used to buying at that time of year, you really do have to support in the summer because we can’t do both,” said Bernardi.

“People still have birthdays and you know there are still occasions and it’s definitely important to support small businesses. I know it can be easy to think to go on Amazon at the last second but your small businesses are here,” she added.

“We really do depend on our locals. Our locals are our bread and butter. Our tourists are just anything that’s on top,” said Lyons.

Local businesses across Tampa Bay are hoping the community will show up this summer, so small shops don’t have to shut down.

“We do really, really, really, pray and hope that our local community will support us,” said Lyons.

Business owners encourage people to consider shopping local throughout the summer months, even if it’s just buying something small or telling a friend about your favorite local shop.

“Every purchase helps us. Even if you think I don’t want to just go in and buy a card, you’re still making that decision to come into our store and purchase something. We appreciate everything. Even if you just come in to look and maybe next time you remember that you saw something here. We just want you in our stores,” said Bernardi.

The Patent Bow also has a website so people can shop online this summer.



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. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything related to education and public health for Tampa Bay 28. If you have a story you want to share, send Larissa a message below.