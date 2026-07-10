Tampa's Cuban community set to rally Saturday to support those suffering in Cuba

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa residents are hosting a caravan Saturday, July 11, to stand in solidarity with Cubans enduring widespread power outages and limited freedoms.

July 11 holds deep significance for many Cubans. In 2021, thousands took to the streets across the island in rare anti-government protests calling for greater freedom.

The caravan begins at 4 p.m. at Al Lopez Park, travels along U.S. 60 and ends at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Cuban artist Willy Chirino is scheduled to perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall at 7:30 p.m. He is known for songs that have become anthems of hope and freedom for many Cuban exiles.

Jansel Lozano, a Cuban native, said in Spanish, "Do your part. Speak out on social media about what's happening. If you have family in Cuba, tell them what's happening. It's important that the whole world knows what's going on. It's the way we can give a voice to those who don't have one."

The event's flyer reads: "Together we are stronger — homeland - life - freedom."

Jansel Lozano

Tampa Bay 28 will have the latest updates from the caravan on Saturday.