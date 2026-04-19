4 injured in chain-reaction crash on Dale Mabry Highway: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A three-vehicle crash on Dale Mabry Highway Saturday night left four people injured and sent all to area hospitals.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the collision happened around 9:50 p.m. when a Toyota Corolla driven by a 31-year-old Tampa woman failed to stop and struck a Jeep Compass stopped in the center lane north of Village Drive. The impact pushed the Jeep into a Dodge Challenger stopped ahead.
All three drivers and a passenger in the Jeep, a 44-year-old Minnesota man, were transported to area hospitals with injuries.
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