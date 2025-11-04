Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6-year-old dies after pedestrian-involved crash in Tampa: HCSO

Mother and sibling hospitalized
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a family was injured at an intersection on Tuesday morning. One of the children died from their injuries.

On Nov. 4, around 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Mohr Road and Sheldon Road in Tampa. When they arrived, they found a woman and her two children suffering from injuries.

HCSO said deputies began rendering first aid and called EMS, but shortly after, the 6-year-old child died from their injuries.

Authorities said the mother and the other child were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was also transported to the hospital.

Officials plan to provide an update at 11 a.m.

