‘Anything we can do’: Tampa organizations host food drive to support Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

TAMPA, Fla. — As Jamaica struggles to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, people in Tampa Bay are stepping up to help families on the island rebuild their lives.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday as a Category 5 storm, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes in history. Government officials report at least 19 deaths and widespread destruction across the island, including downed power lines, damaged infrastructure and flattened homes.

“It hurts to see people’s lives in such disarray,” said Leonard Jackson, a Tampa resident who donated to the relief effort. “One storm can uproot a whole family — a whole community.”

In response, local fraternities and community organizations organized a food and supply drive Saturday at the Christian Praise and Worship Center in Tampa.

Members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, along with volunteers from the Tampa Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., collected donations of canned goods, water, toiletries and clothing.

“What we want to do is feed all the people that’s in need over on that island right now,” said Pastor James Gallon of Christian Praise and Worship Center. “If you can — one can, two cans, three cans — everything will be used for the benefit and blessing of others.”

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Andrew Kinsey also joined volunteers during the event, helping to sort and load donations that will be shipped to Jamaica in the coming days.

Jackson said the outpouring of support reminds him of how others helped Florida after its own storms.

“When we had Hurricane Milton here, people came from everywhere to help,” he said. “I can’t get to Jamaica right now, so anything I can do — food, water — [I’ll do it].”

Donations are still being accepted at the Christian Praise and Worship Center and at Jerk Hut on Fowler Avenue for those who want to contribute to Jamaica’s recovery.



